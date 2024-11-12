Cricketer Sanjay Bangar's child shares hormonal transformation journey, now identifies as Anaya

Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar's son, Aryan, who now identifies as Anaya, recently shared her 10-month hormonal transformation journey on Instagram.

The 23-year-old, who underwent hormone replacement therapy (HRT), initially posted about her progress on social media, though the post was later deleted.

Like her father, Anaya is a left-handed batter who played for Islam Gymkhana in Mumbai's local cricket circuit before representing Hinckley Cricket Club in Leicestershire.

Reflecting on her journey, Anaya spoke about the challenges she faced both on and off the field, describing her personal transformation as her "greatest victory."