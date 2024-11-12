Curated live show, carnival parade to rev up IFFI

“This IFFI is important because with this we are charting out a completely new path; for the first time in the history, we have started this tradition of handing over the festival to the industry. Now, Shekhar Kapur has taken over as the festival director. This is the festival of the industry being completely led and run by the industry,” said Jaju. He added that the ministry is launching ‘IFFIESTA’, an entertainment extravaganza, this year to bring communities together through the magic of films, food, art, and interactive experiences.

At week-long IFFIESTA, 11 traditional dance troupes from across India will perform; showcasing the country’s rich cultural diversity and vibrant traditions through captivating dance performances. The food zone will feature 15-20 of the finest local and national restaurants. A fashion show organized by NIFT will pay tribute to six decades of Indian cinema.

A 4,000 square-foot interactive exhibition will celebrate the legacy of legends; Raj Kapoor, Mohd Rafi, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and Tapan Sinha. There will also be a National Film Archive of India installation that will offer a look at the art of film restoration and the painstaking work involved in preserving classic films.