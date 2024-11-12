Curated live show, carnival parade to rev up IFFI

NEW DELHI: With a series of additional features such as daily live performances, exhibitions, mobile digital movie theatres and showcasing of culinary delights, this year’s International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is set to scale a new height; becoming a vibrant cinematic cultural extravaganza.
According to the secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Sanjay Jaju, curated live performances, immersive exhibitions including the one on the journey of Indian cinema and carnival parade, being held for the first time, are the highlights of 55th edition of the festival that will kick-start on November 20 in Goa.
“This IFFI is important because with this we are charting out a completely new path; for the first time in the history, we have started this tradition of handing over the festival to the industry. Now, Shekhar Kapur has taken over as the festival director. This is the festival of the industry being completely led and run by the industry,” said Jaju. He added that the ministry is launching ‘IFFIESTA’, an entertainment extravaganza, this year to bring communities together through the magic of films, food, art, and interactive experiences.
At week-long IFFIESTA, 11 traditional dance troupes from across India will perform; showcasing the country’s rich cultural diversity and vibrant traditions through captivating dance performances. The food zone will feature 15-20 of the finest local and national restaurants. A fashion show organized by NIFT will pay tribute to six decades of Indian cinema.
A 4,000 square-foot interactive exhibition will celebrate the legacy of legends; Raj Kapoor, Mohd Rafi, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and Tapan Sinha. There will also be a National Film Archive of India installation that will offer a look at the art of film restoration and the painstaking work involved in preserving classic films.
An immersive audio-visual tour of the National Museum of Indian Cinema will take visitors on a journey through the rich heritage of Indian film.
Four new international programming sections; Rising Stars (celebrating emerging directors), Mission Life (spotlighting eco-conscious cinema), Australia: Country of Focus, and Treaty Country Package, featuring curated selections from the British Film Institute are also being introduced in this edition of IFFI.
These segments enrich the diversity of IFFI’s offerings, allowing audiences to explore stories of innovation, and artistic evolution, said officials.
More theatres have been added this year for festival screenings to enhance capacity. More than 270 films will be showcased during the festival at five venues and additionally, five inflatable theatres are being put in Goa for film screenings.
