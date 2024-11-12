DRDO conducts maiden flight test of Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile

NEW DELHI: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday conducted the maiden flight test of Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha, from a mobile articulated launcher.

The missile performance was monitored by several range sensors like Radar, Electro-Optical Tracking System and telemetry deployed by ITR at different locations to ensure complete coverage of the flight path.

During the test, all sub-systems performed as per expectation and met the primary mission objectives.

The Ministry of Defence said, "The missile followed the desired path using waypoint navigation and demonstrated its capability to perform various manoeuvres while flying at various altitudes and speeds."