DRDO conducts maiden flight test of Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile

NEW DELHI: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday conducted the maiden flight test of Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha, from a mobile articulated launcher.
The missile performance was monitored by several range sensors like Radar, Electro-Optical Tracking System and telemetry deployed by ITR at different locations to ensure complete coverage of the flight path.
During the test, all sub-systems performed as per expectation and met the primary mission objectives.
The Ministry of Defence said, "The missile followed the desired path using waypoint navigation and demonstrated its capability to perform various manoeuvres while flying at various altitudes and speeds."
The missile is also equipped with advanced avionics and software to ensure better and more reliable performance, MoD added.
LRLACM is a Defence Acquisition Council-approved, Acceptance of Necessity-sanctioned, Mission Mode Project. It is configured to launch from the ground using mobile articulated launchers and also from frontline ships using a universal vertical launch module system, MoD said.
LRLACM has been developed by the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru along with contributions from other DRDO laboratories and Indian industries. Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Hyderabad and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bengaluru are the two Development-Cum-Production-Partners for LRLACM and they are engaged in missile development and integration.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented DRDO, the Armed Forces, and the Industry on the successful Maiden Flight Test. It paves the way for future indigenous cruise missile development programmes, he said.