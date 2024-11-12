ED attaches Rs 4 crore assets in PMLA case against Chinese man living illegally in India

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has attached fresh assets worth Rs 4 crore as part of money laundering investigation against a Chinese national staying "illegally" in India and his associate.

It said the Chinese national's associate allegedly indulged in a host of criminal activities like gambling, prostitution and for secret clubs for people from China.

The probe pertains to the Chinese man identified as Xue Fei who was first booked by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police in Noida, near Delhi.

The attached properties are in the form of bank and fixed deposits of Rs 3.12 crore and an immovable property (residential flat) worth Rs 60 Lakh situated at SAS Nagar in Mohali, Punjab "beneficially owned" by Ravi Natvarlal Thakkar, a close associate of Xue Fei, the main accused, and others, the federal probe agency said in a statement.

A provisional order was issued by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach these properties.