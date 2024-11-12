People mourn the death of a relative in a raw sand mound collapse incident, in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh.
Four women die in mound collapse in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj

Kasganj Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajiv Agarwal told reporters that the women had gone to collect soil for some function at their house.
KASGANJ: Four women died getting buried in a mound of mud in an area under the Kotwali Police Station of Kasganj on Tuesday, an official said.

While collecting soil, a mud wall fell on them.

Of the nine people who were rushed to a hospital, four died, he said.

Two wounded have been referred to Aligarh for treatment.

