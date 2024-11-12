HC puts Chhattisgarh govt on notice over tiger death

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh High Court on Monday expressed concern over the recent death of a tiger in Baikunthpur forest, approximately 350 km north of Raipur, and sought an affidavit from the state on the measures taken to protect wildlife.

Initiating a suo motu public interest litigation to address the issue, a division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice A K Prasad directed the additional chief secretary (Forest & Climate Change) to submit the response before the next meeting, scheduled for November 21.