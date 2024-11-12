HC puts Chhattisgarh govt on notice over tiger death

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh High Court on Monday expressed concern over the recent death of a tiger in Baikunthpur forest, approximately 350 km north of Raipur, and sought an affidavit from the state on the measures taken to protect wildlife.
Initiating a suo motu public interest litigation to address the issue, a division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice A K Prasad directed the additional chief secretary (Forest & Climate Change) to submit the response before the next meeting, scheduled for November 21.
When the wildlife and environment are being destroyed then what remains in Chhattisgarh! If the forest and wildlife that remain treasure for the state are not safeguarded then why will the visitors come. There should be a personal affidavit submitted regarding the steps and action taken to preserve the wildlife”, said the Chief Justice.
A male tiger died after it was poisoned in suspected poaching at Baikunthpur forest adjoining the Guru Ghasidas National Park, near the bank of the Khankopar close to Devshil Katwar forest village in north Chhattisgarh on November 8.