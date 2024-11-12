House panel to take up illegal immigrant influx

In the panel’s first meeting on October 17, “many BJP MPs raised the issue of illegal immigrants entering India”. The issue of illegal immigrants has been at the centre of the BJP’s campaign in Jharkhand with PM Narendra Modi making a pitch to stop the demographic change in the state if the party is voted to power.

Many BJP MPs demanded that the issue be taken up as it poses a serious threat to the demography of states like Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Some members, including Chandrasekhar Azad, wanted to include police reforms in the agenda. Several members raised the rise in cybercrimes involving financial scams from across the country. According to reports, in the first five months of 2024, more than 9.5 lakh complaints were registered with the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, averaging one complaint in every 14 seconds. It was estimated that citizens lost Rs 1,750 crore in the scams during this period.