India ships first Akash air defence missile system battery to Armenia

NEW DELHI: India marks another milestone in its defence export as it shipped the first Akash weapon system battery to Armenia. This is the second missile system to have been exported.

The Akash system, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organization is a surface-to-air missile (SAM) which can hit targets like fighter jets, missiles (cruise, air-to-surface), drones and other aerial assets to a range of 25km.

Manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), each battery of Akash weapon system is accompanied by a single Rajendra 3D passive electronically scanned array radar and four launchers with three missiles each, all of which are interlinked.

Secretary Defence Production in the ministry of Defence, Sanjeev Kumar “flagged off the 1st Akash Weapon System Battery to a Friendly Foreign Country.”

“This event reflects India’s growing capabilities in defence technology and manufacturing,” Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) said on Monday.

As the TNIE reported the Union Cabinet approved the export of the Akash Missile System in December 2020.