India to create 'Adaptive Defence' to counter the challenges: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday voiced the government's unwavering resolve to create an 'Adaptive Defence' in the country to counter the challenges posed by the fast-changing world in today's times. While India faces diverse challenges, it is working on emerging technologies, among the host of things Rajnath said.

The Defence Minister said that 'Adaptive Defence' is a strategic approach where a nation's military and defence mechanisms continuously evolve to counter emerging threats effectively. "'Adaptive Defence' is not merely responding to what has happened but anticipating what could happen, and preparing for it proactively.

In essence, it involves cultivating a mindset and capability to adapt, innovate & thrive, even in the face of unpredictable and evolving circumstances. Situational awareness, flexibility at strategic and tactical levels, resilience, agility, and integration with futuristic technologies are the keys to understanding and creating an adaptive defence. It must be the mantra of our strategic formulations and operational responses," he stated.

Rajnath Singh described 'Adaptive Defence' as not merely a strategic choice but a necessity. "As the threats to our nation have evolved, so too must our defence systems and strategies. We should be prepared for all future contingencies. It is more than just protecting our borders; it is about securing our future," he said.