Need zero-error entrance exams: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday underlined the need for “zero-error entrance exams” and called on states to join the central government in implementing key examination reforms proposed by the Radhakrishnan Committee.

Pradhan said the primary goal is to strengthen the National Testing Agency (NTA) and address loopholes ahead of the entrance exam cycle starting in January 2025.

He also said that comprehensive exam reforms to streamline the conduct of entrance examinations will begin next year in January.

The Radhakrishnan Committee, a seven-member panel, that was established following the NEET-UG paper leak, submitted its report to the Supreme Court last month. The report recommends online entrance exams wherever feasible and suggests a hybrid model.

Pradhan was speaking after the inaugural session of the two-day National Workshop on Higher and Technical Education.

Addressing secretaries and directors in states and Union Territories during the workshop, Pradhan said, "I have appealed to all state government education secretaries. A new entrance exam series for the upcoming year will begin in January. Based on last year's experiences, the government has introduced numerous reforms.”