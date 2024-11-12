Need zero-error entrance exams: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday underlined the need for “zero-error entrance exams” and called on states to join the central government in implementing key examination reforms proposed by the Radhakrishnan Committee.
Pradhan said the primary goal is to strengthen the National Testing Agency (NTA) and address loopholes ahead of the entrance exam cycle starting in January 2025.
He also said that comprehensive exam reforms to streamline the conduct of entrance examinations will begin next year in January.
The Radhakrishnan Committee, a seven-member panel, that was established following the NEET-UG paper leak, submitted its report to the Supreme Court last month. The report recommends online entrance exams wherever feasible and suggests a hybrid model.
Pradhan was speaking after the inaugural session of the two-day National Workshop on Higher and Technical Education.
Addressing secretaries and directors in states and Union Territories during the workshop, Pradhan said, "I have appealed to all state government education secretaries. A new entrance exam series for the upcoming year will begin in January. Based on last year's experiences, the government has introduced numerous reforms.”
He noted that the Supreme Court aligned with the Radhakrishnan Committee's recommendations on revamping the NTA.
Bringing examinations, especially entrance exams, to zero error is the responsibility of both the government of India and the state governments, he said.
“We will work as a team to build confidence in the children of our country,” he added.
The Radhakrishnan Committee was tasked with examining exam security issues and proposing improvements. Its key recommendations aim to reduce errors, improve exam integrity, and strengthen NTA’s operations.
“The report mainly focuses on strengthening the NTA. There are recommendations to make the examination centre selection process foolproof, addressing previous loopholes in the system. Recommendations have also been made regarding the type of examination to be conducted and the necessary do’s and don’ts to ensure effectiveness,” Pradhan added.
The committee proposed a gradual transition to online tests, a hybrid model with digitally transmitted question papers, and a multi-stage NEET-UG format to lessen students’ stress and improve evaluation accuracy.
It also recommended streamlining subject options in CUET to emphasise general aptitude and core subjects and increasing permanent staffing at NTA to ensure consistent, secure exam processes.
Pradhan highlighted that several new dimensions have emerged, such as the credit architecture and the establishment of a national admission entrance base for institutions. “We also discussed unique approaches taken by different states and the National Research Foundation's participation model."