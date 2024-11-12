Six killed, one injured after car collided with truck in Dehradun

DEHRADUN: A devastating road accident occurred near Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Chowk late Monday night, claiming six lives. The victims included three boys and three girls, all in their twenties.

Police received instant information about the incident and rushed to the scene. "The accident was horrific, and our team responded immediately," said a police official.

According to the Kotwali police, the accident occurred at around 2 am.

"We pulled all seven occupants out of the car and rushed them to the hospital," the official added. Doctors declared six people dead on arrival, while one youth remains in critical condition.

"It was a devastating crash; the car was completely mangled," a police source said. The collision involved a truck and an Innova car, which was carrying a group of seven youngsters out for a drive.

The victims included Guneet Kumari (19), Navya Goyal (23), and Kamakshi (20), all girls from different areas in Dehradun. The boys who lost their lives were Kunal Kukreja (23) from Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, Atul Agarwal (24), and Rishabh Jain (24), both from Dehradun.

One student, Siddhesh Agarwal (24), a resident of Dehradun, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident.