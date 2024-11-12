‘Swachhata be made permanent feature in government functioning’

PM Narendra Modi has directed that ‘swachhata’ be made a permanent feature in government functioning and special campaigns conducted annually for the next five years, says V Srinivas, secretary, Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances and Department of Pensions and Pensioners Welfare. He tells Rajesh Kumar Thakur that the government has generated a revenue of Rs 2,364 crore through special campaigns from 2021 to 2024. Excerpts:

How effectively has the cleanliness campaign, especially the ongoing Special Campaign 4.0, impacted the working in government offices?

The Special Campaign 4.0 represents the vision of PM Modi for institutionalising ‘swachhata’ and weeding out old files and papers in government offices in order to maintain optimal use of space. The PM has taken special interest in the implementation of special campaigns through his meetings with his ministers. The PM has directed that ‘swachhata’ be made a permanent feature of the culture of government and the special campaigns be conducted annually for the next five years. The government has asked each department to undertake the campaign for three hours a week.