Two die after undergoing treatment at a medical camp organised by Ahmedabad hospital

AHMEDABAD: Protesters stormed Khyati Multi Speciality Hospital and ransacked the facility following the death of two persons who underwent treatment there.

The hospital has been accused of exploiting a medical camp for government health schemes and performing angioplasty and stent placements on people who had no prior health issues.

The hospital, according to reports, organized a health camp, attracting people from Borisana village in Kadi taluka for routine check-ups.

After jotting down details of the people who attended the camp, the hospital later transported 17-18 participants in a luxury bus under the guise of further examination.

"The doctors from Khyati Multi Specialty Hospital arrived in our village for a health camp two days ago, noting down names for follow-up," said the sarpanch of Borisana village in Kadi.

"The next morning, they called back 17 to 18 villagers, transporting them to the hospital by luxury bus under the pretense of further checkups. Angiographies were performed on most of them who had no prior health issues and some even had stents placed—resulting in the tragic deaths of two individuals. The families were kept in the dark throughout the process," he added.

Two patients have died, and five others remain in critical condition in the ICU. In response, enraged villagers stormed the hospital early this morning, ransacking the facility in protest.

A grief-stricken Amarat Ben, the daughter-in-law of Nagarbhai Senma, who died following the treatment said, "When my father-in-law heard about the medical camp, he chose to attend the camp. The organizers asked him to come to Ahmedabad and even promised to send a car for him for further treatment even though he didn't have any ailment."

"They killed my father-in-law," she lamented.

Chirag Rajput, CEO of Khyati Hospital said: "Our hospital held a camp on November 10 in Borisana village, where many people attended. About 20 patients required further treatment and voluntarily came to our Ahmedabad facility on November 11, where all underwent angiography and seven had angioplasty. Tragically, two people have died. We are fully cooperating with the police investigation."

When asked if the hospital had obtained family consent for operating on 20 villagers, Chirag Rajput sidestepped, stating, "The police are investigating, and they will look into all details." Pressed further on whether families were informed or approved the procedures, he avoided a direct answer, deferring again to the police inquiry.