Union government sanctions first all-women reserve battalion for CISF

NEW DELHI: A first-ever all-women CISF reserve battalion comprising more than 1,000 personnel has been sanctioned by the Union government keeping in mind the burgeoning duties of the force at airports and other vital installations.

Officials told PTI that the unit will be raised from within the sanctioned manpower of the force of about two lakh personnel.

The Union home ministry issued a sanction order this week approving an exclusive women reserve unit in the force with a total strength of 1,025 personnel led by a senior commandant-rank officer, they said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has 12 reserve battalions under its establishment at present.