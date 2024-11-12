UPPSC faces backlash as students protest two-day exam structure in Prayagraj

LUCKNOW: Amid massive protests by thousands of students in Prayagraj since Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has initiated preparations for the PCS (Preliminary) Examination 2024, scheduled for 7 and 8 December.

The protests erupted on Monday and continued unabated on Tuesday, with students rallying against UPPSC's decision to conduct the preliminary examinations for PCS and RO/ARO over two days and in two shifts.

Protestors have been staging a demonstration at the commission's headquarters in Prayagraj, demanding that the examination be conducted in a single day and that the normalisation formula used to assess answer sheets be revoked.

UPPSC had announced on 5 November that the PCS (Prelims) examination for 2024 would take place across 41 districts on 7 and 8 December, with two shifts scheduled from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Furthermore, the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Preliminary Examination 2023 is set for 22 and 23 December and will also be conducted in two shifts across various districts of the state.

The commission has implemented a normalisation formula, applicable solely in instances where exams are conducted over multiple days. When exams are spread across different dates, the question papers vary, and there is a possibility that some versions of the paper may be more challenging than others. To address this potential discrepancy, the normalisation process is applied.