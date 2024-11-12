Vote for double engine government to ensure speedy development of Maharashtra: PM Modi

MUMBAI: Mounting an attack on the opposition in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi worked as a speed breaker government while the ruling Mahayuti is working as a double engine government and undertaking various development projects.

Speaking to a crowd in Chimur in Chandrapur district, PM Modi also alleged that the Congress has been mistreating backwards classes since independence. He said that the Congress never allowed Dalits, tribals and OBCs to progress. He also announced financial aid for soybean farmers facing recent challenges.

He alleged that the Congress would rule like a royal family. “Congress party behaves in such a way that they are born to rule this country. This is a harmful mentality of the Congress. They ignore the rights of the common people and protect their own interests only,” Modi said.