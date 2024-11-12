Vote for double engine government to ensure speedy development of Maharashtra: PM Modi

MUMBAI: Mounting an attack on the opposition in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi worked as a speed breaker government while the ruling Mahayuti is working as a double engine government and undertaking various development projects.
Speaking to a crowd in Chimur in Chandrapur district, PM Modi also alleged that the Congress has been mistreating backwards classes since independence. He said that the Congress never allowed Dalits, tribals and OBCs to progress. He also announced financial aid for soybean farmers facing recent challenges.
He alleged that the Congress would rule like a royal family. “Congress party behaves in such a way that they are born to rule this country. This is a harmful mentality of the Congress. They ignore the rights of the common people and protect their own interests only,” Modi said.
“Our Sankalp Patra poll manifesto would act as a pledge towards Maharashtra’s development. The massive crowd here is a testament that the Mahayuti alliance will retain power in Maharashtra with a significant majority,” Modi claimed.
“The alliance partner of the Congress wants to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. They tabled such a proposal on the floor of the House. These people did the same work that Pakistan wanted to do. Congress is working in reverse gear," said Modi
PM Modi also talked about how in Gadchiroli-Chandrapur, the BJP government controlled Naxalite activities.
"Today, people can take a sigh of relief but the Naxalite movement can get active once again if the Congress comes back to power in Maharashtra,” Modi said.
“The Mahayuti in Maharashtra and NDA in the Centre mean a double engine government. Maharashtra cannot afford to give power to the MVA which will halt the development of Maharashtra that has been undertaken in the regime of the Mahayuti government," he said.
"The MVA was the most corrupt government in the history of the state. They looted the state. Giving power again to the MVA means giving them permission to loot the state once again so beware,” he added.
Modi further said that in Chandrapur, the Congress never brought railway connectivity, but the BJP did, while emphasising the difference between the two parties.
"Only the Mahayuti can ensure the development of Maharashtra, no one else,” PM Modi said.