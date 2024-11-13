After renaming Aam Aadmi Clinics, Punjab to add PM-SHRI prefix to 233 government schools

The state government has refused to implement the PH-SHRI as it had it’s own "Schools of Eminence" and "Schools of Happiness’’ projects.

Sources further said that the state government was not in a condition to pay the salaries of its teachers if the funds under the Samagra Sikhsha project did not come in the near future.

The Samagra Sikhsha scheme for school education covers the basis expenses of government schools across the country from pre-school to Class XII the salaries of teachers, uniforms, books and construction of new classrooms in 60:40 ratio (as 60 per cent paid by the central government) if the centre does not pay it’s share it becomes impossible for the state government to run government schools smoothly.

The PM-SHRI project has a total budget of Rs 27,000 crore for the next five years (60:40 ratio) aimed to upgrade 14,500 government schools across the country where the National Education Policy, 2020 (NEP) would be implemented in true spirit and students be taught the values of Bharat, Indian languages, unity and diversity, `Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat’.

This development comes after the Punjab government agreed to rename nearly half of the Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) in the state. Additionally, the photo of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be removed from the facade of these clinics.