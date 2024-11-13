BJP flays Congress for releasing Jharkhand poll manifesto during 'silence period'

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday flayed the Congress for releasing its manifesto during the 48-hour 'silence period' ahead of voting in Jharkhand and alleged that the party violated the poll code to appease the minority community members.

It also urged the Election Commission to take action against the Congress for the violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Jharkhand.

The Jharkhand unit of the BJP on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for allegedly releasing their manifestos in the silence period.

The Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto for the Jharkhand assembly polls, making a host of promises including 250 units of free electricity, caste-based census and special policy for holistic development of the minority community members based on recommendations of Sachar Committee report.

In its manifesto, the Congress, which is contesting assembly polls Jharkhand in alliance with the JMM, RJD and CPI (ML) Liberation, has said it is committed towards protecting the interests of the minority community and asserted that along with allies it strongly opposes the Waqf Amendment Bill brought by the Centre.

"Nobody can conduct any campaign or release a poll manifesto during the silence period, 48 hours before the polling. The Congress released its manifesto on Tuesday, violating the poll code."

"It's extremely sad. It's against the Constitution," BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra told a press conference at the party headquarters here.

"Our party has already lodged a complaint with the Election Commission in this connection. Action should be taken against Rahul Gandhi's party for violation of poll code," he said, alleging that it is not the first time the Congress has torn the Constitution to shreds in such a manner.

"Veteran Congress leader Rahul Gandhi never takes the Election Commission seriously. He keeps talking against the Election Commission," Patra added.