Check UGC recognition before enrolling for any distance or online learning course: UGC to students

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued detailed guidelines to students before they enrol in any Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Learning (OL) programmes.

In a notification, the UGC said that students should first check for UGC recognition status for these programmes.

Taking to X, UGC Chairman, Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar said,” Before enrolling in any Open and Distance Learning (ODL) or Online Learning (OL) programmes, please check the UGC recognition status of your institution and the course and year of approval.”

He also said that the students should also ensure mandatory DEB-ID registration. DEB-ID is a unique ID mandatorily created by the learner who wishes to be admitted to the ODL/Online programme. The aim is to ensure that learners are admitted to the ODL/Online programmes of the Higher Educational Institutes (HEIs), which the UGC recognizes.