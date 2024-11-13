Check UGC recognition before enrolling for any distance or online learning course: UGC to students

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued detailed guidelines to students before they enrol in any Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Learning (OL) programmes.
In a notification, the UGC said that students should first check for UGC recognition status for these programmes.
Taking to X, UGC Chairman, Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar said,” Before enrolling in any Open and Distance Learning (ODL) or Online Learning (OL) programmes, please check the UGC recognition status of your institution and the course and year of approval.”
He also said that the students should also ensure mandatory DEB-ID registration. DEB-ID is a unique ID mandatorily created by the learner who wishes to be admitted to the ODL/Online programme. The aim is to ensure that learners are admitted to the ODL/Online programmes of the Higher Educational Institutes (HEIs), which the UGC recognizes.
These guidelines are outlined under the University Grants Commission (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020, and subsequent amendments made in 2021, 2022, and 2024.
These guidelines ensure minimum standards for awarding degrees at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels and post-graduate diplomas in ODL and OL modes.
The guidelines stress that students must confirm the recognition status of the Higher Educational Institution (HEI) offering the programme by accessing it through the UGC-DEB website, where students can verify the status of HEIs for the relevant academic session.
Also, students should ensure that the programme is not listed as prohibited or being offered through franchising arrangements.
The UGC also said that effective from the academic session beginning in October 2024, students need to register on the UGC-DEB portal and generate a unique DEB-ID linked to their Academic Bank of Credit (ABC)-ID.
This unique ID will be necessary for students enrolling in ODL and OL programmes at recognized and entitled HEIs from the academic year 2024-25 onwards. The DEB-ID once generated on the UGC-DEB web portal will remain valid for lifelong ODL/Online learning.
Students also must ensure that they complete their admissions by the revised deadline of November 15, 2024. Any student wishing to pursue ODL/OL programmes should carefully read all UGC notifications and guidelines to ensure the validity of their chosen course and institution.
The UGC also listed debarred universities from offering ODL/online programmes. These are Suresh GyanVihar University in Rajasthan; Periyar University, in Tamil Nadu; and Nalsar University in Telangana.
It also listed 18 programmes, including Engineering, Medical, and Physiotherapy, which cannot be offered as ODL/online programmes.