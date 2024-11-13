Despite Maoist threats, Jharkhand records 64.86 per cent voter turnout during first phase of polling

RANCHI: Despite Maoist threats, first phase of polls for 43 Assembly seats were completed peacefully with 64.86 per cent voting turnout till 5 pm in Jharkhand.

Notably, registering their presence after a long time, the People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) an offshoot of the CPI (Maoist) had put up posters near Ranchi and Khunti districts calling for a boycott of Assembly polls in Jharkhand.

“Voting which commenced at 7 AM today was held peacefully without any incidents of violence. As per updates till 5 PM, a voter turnout of 64.86 per cent was recorded at the polling stations in Jharkhand which has already surpassed 63.9 per cent voting in these 43 ACs in 2019 Assembly Elections,” stated an official communiqué from the Election Commission of India.

Highest voting percentage was recorded in Kharsawan with 77.32 per cent, followed by Bahragora at 76.15 per cent, Lohardaga at 73.21 per cent, Potka at 72.29 per cent, and Mandar with 72.13 per cent. The lowest voting percentage, however, was recorded in Ranchi with 51.5 per cent, followed by Jamshedpur West at 55.95 per cent, Jamshedpur East at 56.72 per cent, Hazaribagh at 57.65 per cent and Kanke at 57.89 per cent.