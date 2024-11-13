Eknath Shinde's bags checked by EC officials in Palghar amid Uddhav Thackeray's allegations

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's bags were checked after his helicopter landed at the Palghar Police ground helipad, amid ongoing scrutiny over election-related protocols.

On Monday, Thackeray's bag was checked after his helicopter landed in Yavatmal, and a video of the inspection was posted on social media by his party. The same procedure was repeated on Tuesday in Latur, where election officials checked his bags before his rally in Kasar Shirshi village.

During his interaction with the election staff, Thackeray had questioned why he was always the “first customer” for such checks and whether similar scrutiny would apply to senior leaders from the ruling alliance, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and Amit Shah. He also demanded that Modi be subjected to the same level of inspection during his election campaign.