Fate of Champai, son and 6 ministers of Hemant govt at stake in 1st phase

RANCHI: In the first phase of Assembly polls to be held on Wednesday in Jharkhand, reputation of a number of senior leaders and former CMs is at stake.

Former CM Champai Soren and his son Babulal Soren are contesting from Saraikela and Ghatshila, while six cabinet ministers have kept their fingers crossed before the polling. Hot seats include Saraikela, Garhwa, Hussainabad, Ranchi, Daltonganj, Koderma, Jamshedpur East and Lohardaga.

Former Union minister and three-time CM Arjun Munda’s wife Meera Munda is contesting from Potka and Odisha Governor and former CM Raghubar Das’s daughter-in-law Purnima Das Sahu from Jamshedpur East.

In Jamshedpur (West), JD(U) candidate Saryu Roy is giving a tough contest to Congress’ Banna Gupta. In 2019, Roy, fighting as an Independent, had defeated Raghubar Das.