IndiGo, Air India cancel flights to Bali due to volcanic ash clouds

IndiGo and Air India cancelled flights to Bali on Wednesday, November 13, as volcanic activity from Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province disrupted air travel in the region. The eruption has resulted in ash clouds that pose a safety risk for airlines operating in the area, leading to widespread flight cancellations.

IndiGo announced the suspension of its flights on social media, advising passengers of potential disruptions due to the volcanic ash. "Due to a recent volcanic eruption in Bali, flights to/from the region have been cancelled, as ash clouds may impact air travel," the airline posted on Twitter. Passengers were offered the option to request refunds or reschedule their flights via the airline’s website.

Air India also suspended its daily flight from Delhi to Bali. An Air India official confirmed the cancellation, citing safety concerns as the top priority. This route had been previously operated by Vistara before its merger with Air India.