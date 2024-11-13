IndiGo, Air India cancel flights to Bali due to volcanic ash clouds

IndiGo and Air India cancelled flights to Bali on Wednesday, November 13, as volcanic activity from Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province disrupted air travel in the region. The eruption has resulted in ash clouds that pose a safety risk for airlines operating in the area, leading to widespread flight cancellations.
IndiGo announced the suspension of its flights on social media, advising passengers of potential disruptions due to the volcanic ash. "Due to a recent volcanic eruption in Bali, flights to/from the region have been cancelled, as ash clouds may impact air travel," the airline posted on Twitter. Passengers were offered the option to request refunds or reschedule their flights via the airline’s website.
Air India also suspended its daily flight from Delhi to Bali. An Air India official confirmed the cancellation, citing safety concerns as the top priority. This route had been previously operated by Vistara before its merger with Air India.
The eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki, located on the island of Flores, has been ongoing since November 4, with a series of eruptions spewing towering columns of ash into the air. The volcanic activity has caused significant disruptions at Bali’s I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, affecting both domestic and international flights. According to the airport’s general manager, Ahmad Syaugi Shahab, 46 flights have been affected in the past three days, including 30 departures and 16 arrivals. On Tuesday alone, 12 domestic and 22 international flights were canceled.
The situation has left many travelers stranded at airports, with some expressing frustration over the lack of accommodation provided by airlines.
Several other international airlines, including Jetstar, Virgin Australia, and Air New Zealand, also cancelled or delayed flights to Bali due to the volcanic eruption. Jetstar has paused flights to Bali until at least Thursday, while Virgin Australia canceled 10 services to and from the island. Qantas reported delays to three flights, and Air New Zealand canceled a scheduled flight to Denpasar.
Korean Air also had to turn back two flights to Bali after departing from South Korea’s Incheon International Airport. The flights, which carried about 400 passengers combined, returned to Incheon after predictions indicated that the ash clouds from the eruption could impact Bali’s airport.
Authorities in Indonesia have expanded the danger zone around the volcano, and several other airports in the region, including those in Ende, Larantuka, and Bajawa, have been closed due to volcanic activity. More than 6,500 people were evacuated earlier this year when the volcano began erupting in January. Though no casualties or major damage were reported, the volcanic activity continues to pose a risk to the region.
Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki, one of Indonesia's 120 active volcanoes, is located in East Flores and forms part of a pair of stratovolcanoes known locally as the "husband-and-wife mountains." Indonesia’s position along the "Ring of Fire," a region known for frequent seismic activity, makes it prone to earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and other natural disasters.
(With inputs from PTI)