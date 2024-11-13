Maharashtra: Rahul raps PM over farm loan waiver

“If those laws were for the benefit of farmers, then why did farmers oppose it and call them black laws? The BJP government is not paying fair prices for paddy, soybean and cotton. These farm produce are sold below the minimum support price (MSP), but the government is not concerned,” Rahul alleged.

He said the PM was a supporter of big businesses. “He went to attend a wedding in the Ambani family, but I didn’t because I belong to people like you,” he told the gathering.

Rahul said the country’s Constitution reflected thoughts of Lord Buddha, Saint Basaveshwara, Mahatma Phule, Mahatma Gandhi, and Dr BR Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. “These thoughts brought equality, love, and respect for all religions. But BJP and its leaders have got an objection over a red-coloured constitution,” said Rahul.