Maharashtra: Rahul raps PM over farm loan waiver

MUMBAI: Keeping up his attack on the BJP, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said while Prime Minister Narendra Modi had waived loans of Rs 16 lakh crore due to big industrialists, he had not rid a single farmer of loan. “This is the real face of the BJP and Modi,”said the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.
The Congress leader held a public meeting in Gondia in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra for opposition MVA candidates. He said even in the face of farmer protests, the PM kept claiming that the now-repealed agricultural laws were meant to benefit them.
“If those laws were for the benefit of farmers, then why did farmers oppose it and call them black laws? The BJP government is not paying fair prices for paddy, soybean and cotton. These farm produce are sold below the minimum support price (MSP), but the government is not concerned,” Rahul alleged.
He said the PM was a supporter of big businesses. “He went to attend a wedding in the Ambani family, but I didn’t because I belong to people like you,” he told the gathering.
Rahul said the country’s Constitution reflected thoughts of Lord Buddha, Saint Basaveshwara, Mahatma Phule, Mahatma Gandhi, and Dr BR Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. “These thoughts brought equality, love, and respect for all religions. But BJP and its leaders have got an objection over a red-coloured constitution,” said Rahul.
“Our Constitution does not teach us to kill people, do injustice to farmers and oppress the poor. But the BJP continues to do just the opposite. The PM has not read the Constitution and BJP & RSS do not respect the Constitution,” said Rahul.
“That’s why they are trying to destroy the Constitution written by DR BR Ambedkar. Congress is fighting to protect the Constitution,” Rahul said.
He said the PM called himself an OBC, but constantly insults the same OBCs. “The OBC community comprises 50% of the population, but the Modi government spends very little on them,” said the Opposition leader.