NIA takes up task of identifying ULFA-1 members, over ground workers in Assam

NEW DELHI: The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA has launched an exercise to analyse the forward and backward linkages to identify supporters and over ground workers (OGWs) of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-I) and help the police and other security forces to either arrest them or neutralise them, sources said on Wednesday.

They said that the exercise was to help the law enforcement agencies to detect and nab the Ulfa members and its supporters. “Analysis of forward and backward linkages will help in identifying perpetrators of violence and over ground workers (OGWs) of ULFA (I),” a source said.

The OGWs of militants and terrorist outfits in Jammu & Kashmir or elsewhere across the country have always been handy for perpetrators of violence, as they provide all kinds of support to them including terror logistics, a source said, adding: “They also pose a big challenge for the forces in their counter-terror operations”.