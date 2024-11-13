Nitish Kumar pulled Bihar out of 'Jungle Raaj', says PM Modi

DARBHANGA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his role in transforming the state, pulling it out of what he called the 'Jungle Raaj'.

Modi's remarks came during a function in Darbhanga, where he laid the foundation for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and inaugurated several key infrastructure projects worth around Rs 12,100 crore.

"Nitish ji has set up a model of good governance (Shushashan), pulling the state out of the era of Jungle Raaj.

No praise is too high for this achievement," PM Modi said, speaking at the event where the JD(U) chief was also present.