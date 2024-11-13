Over 76 per cent polling reported in twin assembly by-elections in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: More than 76 per cent polling was reported in the two assembly by-elections in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. While union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s bastion Budhni reported 75.05 per cent voting, the Vijaypur seat reported a slightly higher 77.42 per cent voter turnout till the filing of this news report.

While the by-poll to Budhni seat of central MP was necessitated by the resignation of ex-MP CM and current Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan following his election to Lok Sabha earlier this year, Vijaypur seat of Gwalior-Chambal went to by-poll due to resignation by its six-times sitting Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat, who as the state forest minister in present MP government is in the fray now as BJP candidate.

Polling in Vijaypur, however, was marred by group clashes, protests by villagers and allegations of bogus voting and booth capturing.

The Sheopur district election officer Kishor Kanyal, while refuting reports of booth capturing and bogus voting, admitted that a clash between two groups resulted in injury to at least four persons in one place. He also added that some minor incidents were reported from other places in the constituency, but the polling process remained unaffected.