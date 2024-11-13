Peaceful by-polls in Assam, Meghalaya

GUWAHATI: Assam and Meghalaya witnessed brisk polling during by-elections on Wednesday.

Assam’s Samaguri, Dholai, Sidli, Behali and Bongaigaon constituencies and Meghalaya’s Gambegre seat went to by-polls. Polling was peaceful barring some minor stray incidents of violence in Samaguri.

Till 5 pm, the combined voter turnout in Assam was 72.96 per cent. Election department officials said the figure would go up as people were in queues, waiting to exercise their franchise. The voter turnout in Gambegre was 90.84 per cent.

The by-polls in the six seats were necessitated by the election of their sitting MLAs to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.