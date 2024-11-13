PK Mishra bats for building disaster resilience

NEW DELHI: The best way to deal with disasters is to prevent them, PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, said on Tuesday, emphasising that proactive measures are essential to safeguard communities.

“Disaster risk reduction is not just about responding to disasters but also about building resilience,” Mishra said, quoting PM Narendra Modi.

“We must work together across borders and disciplines to create a safer world,” he said, highlighting the importance of collaboration in addressing global challenges like glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF). He said mitigating risks associated with glacial lakes is to ensure a safer future for communities.