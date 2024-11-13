PK Mishra bats for building disaster resilience

NEW DELHI: The best way to deal with disasters is to prevent them, PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, said on Tuesday, emphasising that proactive measures are essential to safeguard communities.
“Disaster risk reduction is not just about responding to disasters but also about building resilience,” Mishra said, quoting PM Narendra Modi.
“We must work together across borders and disciplines to create a safer world,” he said, highlighting the importance of collaboration in addressing global challenges like glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF). He said mitigating risks associated with glacial lakes is to ensure a safer future for communities.
Complimenting the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the department of water resources for organising the 4th workshop of the Committee on Disaster Risk Reduction, Mishra dwelt on international perspectives and experiences, specially India’s, gaps and challenges in mitigating the risks.
He said the discussion on Sikkim glacial lake outburst flood disaster has brought to focus the enormity of the challenge. “Indeed, the South Lhonak GLOF was a wake-up call for all of us and required urgent measures for effective strategies to address risks associated with glacial lakes,” he added.
Mishra said India’s commitment extends beyond national borders, calling for engagement with GLOF experts from countries, such as Bhutan, Nepal, Peru, Switzerland and Tajikistan. “Such collaboration is vital for enhancing our understanding of response strategies,” he said.
Mishra underlined the key contributions from experts, including from abroad, who have enriched the understanding of the critical issues. Structuring the deliberations, he mentioned about the challenges including the confusion over the quantum of the problem defined in terms of the number of glacial lakes and risk factors associated with them.