Prasar Bharti OTT to be launched on November 20

NEW DELHI: The over-the-top (OTT) platform of the public broadcaster-- Prasar Bharti—will be launched on November 20 at the inaugural ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

This announcement was made by the secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MI&B) Sanjay Jaju on Wednesday.

Speaking at an India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) in Hyderabad, he said that nearly 60 channels, which are on Doordarshan (DD) Free Dish, would be available on the OTT besides most of the archival material.

"60 channels available on DD Free Dish will be on the OTT platform henceforth. Most of the archival material will be brought to the viewers through this OTT platform," he said.

Besides fresh content and live streaming, services being offered by Prasar Bharti including DD and All India Radio (AIR) and archival material of the publication and photo division have been integrated with the application.