Reputations of political heavyweights including CM Bhajanlal Sharma on the line as voting ends in Rajasthan bypolls

JAIPUR: Voting for the bypolls across seven assembly seats in Rajasthan concluded on Wednesday, with 69 candidates in the race. However, the spotlight remains on six key political figures whose reputations hinge on the outcome of this election. The results on November 23 will significantly impact the political influence of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara, Sachin Pilot, Agriculture Minister Dr. Kirori Lal Meena, RLP Chief Hanuman Beniwal, and BAP leader Rajkumar Roat.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, who was unexpectedly appointed just 10 months ago in his debut as MLA, faces his first electoral test as the state’s leader. Of the seven seats, only one was previously held by the BJP. If the ruling party gains more seats, it would elevate Sharma’s standing. While the party lost 11 seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections—fought under central leadership—success here could reinforce Sharma’s credibility.

Rajkumar Roat, founder of the Bharatiya Adivasi Party (BAP) just before the assembly elections, has three MLAs and is himself a Member of Parliament. Known for his influence in Chaurasi and Salumbar, Roat's party could become the third largest in the assembly, bolstered by the strong victory margin in Chaurasi in the last election.

Under State President Govind Singh Dotasara’s leadership, the Congress won 11 seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections, ending a 25-0 drought since 2014. It currently holds four of the seven contested seats. A loss here could dent Dotasara’s reputation, but any gains will further strengthen his influence within the party.

Agriculture Minister Dr. Kirori Lal Meena’s brother Jagmohan Meena is the BJP candidate from Dausa, with rumours suggesting the minister’s resignation may have influenced the ticket allocation. A win for Jagmohan would solidify Dr. Meena’s standing, while a loss could prove challenging, as he has publicly expressed disappointment over previous setbacks in the Lok Sabha elections.