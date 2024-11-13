Sea Vigil: Larger scale with more assets, personnel to take stock of maritime security

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy, along with other agencies, is set to carry out the maritime exercise ‘Sea Vigil’ spanning an unprecedented scale, both in terms of geographical reach and the magnitude of participation, with the involvement of six Ministries and 21 Organisations.
The Indian Navy is set to conduct the fourth edition of the ‘Pan-India’ Coastal Defence Exercise ‘Sea Vigil-24’ on 20 and 21 Nov 2024.
The Indian Navy on Wednesday said, “The exercise will focus on strengthening the security of coastal assets like ports, oil rigs, Single Point Moorings, Cable Landing Points and critical coastal infrastructure including the coastal population.”
This year participation by other Services (Indian Army and Air Force) and planned deployment of a large number of ships and aircraft have enhanced the tempo of the exercise, said the Navy.
Keeping the large gamut, the exercise is being conducted in phases. “The Coastal Defence & Security Readiness Evaluation (CDSRE) phase of the exercise is being conducted by Naval Officer-in-Charges of all coastal states and UTs (including Lakshadweep & A&N Island) since end Oct 24, where in thorough audit of complete coastal defence and security infrastructure is being carried out.”
Keeping the significance of the exercise and its implication on national security, “This year, National Security Council Secretariat officials will also be part of Indian Navy-led CDSRE teams for the first time, along with personnel from State Marine Police, Coast Guard, Customs, Fisheries, etc.”, Navy informed.
Encompassing the entire 11,098 km coastline and a vast Exclusive Economic Zone of 2.4 million square kilometres, this comprehensive exercise will engage complete coastal security infrastructure and all maritime stakeholders, including the fishing community and coastal populace, simultaneously.
The Navy specified that the “exercise offers a significant opportunity to assess current preparedness of all maritime security agencies, identify their strengths and weaknesses and enhance the nation’s overall maritime defence framework.”
One of the aims of the exercise is to raise awareness amongst coastal communities about maritime security, and thus, the involvement of fishing communities, the coastal populace, and students from NCC and Bharat Scouts and Guides will add to the fervour of the endeavour.
Originally conceptualised in 2018, Sea Vigil was designed to validate and enhance measures adopted to bolster Coastal Defence, post the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
While coastal security exercises are conducted by individual coastal states and maritime security agencies regularly, Exercise Sea Vigil coordinated by the Indian Navy stands out as a national-level initiative that provides a holistic appraisal of India’s maritime defence and security capabilities.
Serving as a precursor to the Theatre Level Readiness Operational Exercise (TROPEX), conducted biennially by the Indian Navy, Sea Vigil-24 will serve as an essential measure in reinforcing India’s commitment to safeguarding its maritime boundaries and ensuring coordinated efforts among all stakeholders in Coastal defence, Navy added.