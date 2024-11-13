Sea Vigil: Larger scale with more assets, personnel to take stock of maritime security

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy, along with other agencies, is set to carry out the maritime exercise ‘Sea Vigil’ spanning an unprecedented scale, both in terms of geographical reach and the magnitude of participation, with the involvement of six Ministries and 21 Organisations.

The Indian Navy is set to conduct the fourth edition of the ‘Pan-India’ Coastal Defence Exercise ‘Sea Vigil-24’ on 20 and 21 Nov 2024.

The Indian Navy on Wednesday said, “The exercise will focus on strengthening the security of coastal assets like ports, oil rigs, Single Point Moorings, Cable Landing Points and critical coastal infrastructure including the coastal population.”

This year participation by other Services (Indian Army and Air Force) and planned deployment of a large number of ships and aircraft have enhanced the tempo of the exercise, said the Navy.

Keeping the large gamut, the exercise is being conducted in phases. “The Coastal Defence & Security Readiness Evaluation (CDSRE) phase of the exercise is being conducted by Naval Officer-in-Charges of all coastal states and UTs (including Lakshadweep & A&N Island) since end Oct 24, where in thorough audit of complete coastal defence and security infrastructure is being carried out.”