'Situation in West Asia a cause of concern', says EAM Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: The situation in West Asia is a matter of deep concern, particularly the conflict in Gaza said External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar during his meeting with Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan.

The two ministers met in Delhi for the 2nd Meeting of the Committee on Political, Security, Social and Cultural Cooperation (PSSC) under our Strategic Partnership Council (SPC).

“India’s position in this regard has been principled and consistent. While we condemn acts of terrorism and hostage-taking, we are deeply pained by the continuing death of innocent civilians. Any response must take into account the international humanitarian law. We support an early ceasefire,” Dr Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

India has consistently stood for the resolution of the Palestinian issue through a two-state solution. We have also contributed to the building of Palestinian institutions.

Saudi Arabian FM spoke about shared history, marked by centuries of trade, which has laid the foundation for a robust and solid foundation.

“Our defence partnership has witnessed several "firsts” over the past few years – including the first ever Land Forces joint exercise 2024; and two editions of our joint Naval exercises. We had regular exchanges on training and capacity building. And our cooperation has now expanded in the field of defence industry & exports as well,” Dr Jaishankar added.

The two ministers spoke about the G20, the BRICS, the IMEEC and other regional and global issues.

“It is clear from the discussions we had so far and we expect to continue, that we have a similar interest in preserving the stability of the region and in driving our economies towards greater prosperity,” Dr Jaishankar added.