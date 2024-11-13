Supreme Court to Ajit Pawar's NCP: Stop using Sharad Pawar's photos, videos; ‘Stand on your own legs’

The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the frequent use of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar’s name in online content shared by the Ajit Pawar-led faction amidst ongoing campaigning in Maharashtra for the upcoming Assembly elections. The remark came during a hearing of the case Sharad Pawar v. Ajit Anantrao Pawar and anr, as reported by Bar and Bench.

A Bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan advised both NCP factions to focus on their respective campaigns and assured that voters are discerning enough to see through any attempts at creating confusion.

The Court directed Ajit Pawar’s faction not to rely on Sharad Pawar’s name in the election battle. “You should try to stand on your own feet, now that you have an ideological difference with Sharad Pawar,” the Bench commented.