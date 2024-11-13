Two Bangladeshi nationals among four arrested by ED for illegal infiltration in Jharkhand

Notably, the ED on Tuesday recovered various incriminating items, including fake Aadhars, forged passports, illegal arms, immovable property documents, cash, jewellery, printing papers, printing machines, and blank proformas used for forging Aadhaar cards in raids in connection with illegal Bangladeshi infiltration, conducted at 17 locations in Jharkhand and West Bengal.

These multiple raids are part of an ongoing money laundering probe linked to suspected Bangladeshi infiltration in Jharkhand.

The ED initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Jharkhand Police under various Sections of IPC 1860, Passports Act 1967 and Foreigners Act, 1946. As per the aforesaid FIR, certain Bangladeshi Girls have crossed India –Bangladesh Border illegally, in connivance with certain private agents to do illegal and immoral activities in India.

Further, the case relates to illegal infiltration of Bangladeshi citizens into India with the help of agents who are providing them fake documents establishing Indian Citizenship.

Notably, three suspicious Bangladeshi girls were arrested from a resort under Bariatu police station in Ranchi identified as Nimpi Birua, Samreen Akhtar and Nipa Akhtar, all residents of Chittagong in Bangladesh. All three girls were brought to Kolkata with the help of another girl named Manisha Rai. During the investigation, they told their names to the police as Payal Das, Anika Dutta and Khushi and were carrying fake Aadhar cards made in India with the same names.

On the basis of the police investigation, ED found this case worthy of investigation under the Money Laundering Act and registered a case (ECIR) in this regard.

The three girls, who were arrested by the police from Bali Resorts, were granted bail by the court on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each on the condition that they would cooperate in the investigation of the case, but they could not be found when ED tried to reach out to them.