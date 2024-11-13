VVIPs grounded, flights delayed as smog, hazardous air quality disrupt travel in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Amid hazardous air quality and heavy smog, VVIPs are also affected. With 7,112 stubble-burning cases reported, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann couldn't fly from Chandigarh to Bathinda on Wednesday due to "poor visibility" and had to travel by road. Similarly, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar couldn't land in Ludhiana on Tuesday for the same reason.

Sources said that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had to go to Gidderbaha to address an election rally from Chandigarh, after attending a function of Vision Punjab 2047 at the Panjab University but the Air Traffic Control (ATC) did not permit his helicopter to take off due to `Poor Visibility’ as there was too much of smog so the visibility was almost nil thus Mann had to go by road.

While Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar was unable to attend two events in Ludhiana as his aircraft could not land due to poor visibility at the Halwara airbase on Tuesday.

Dhankhar was set to attend two functions, one at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and the other at Sat Paul Mittal School in Dugri including an international conference on climate change. The plane of Dhankhar was diverted to Amritsar International Airport, immediately Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar rushed to the airport to receive the Vice President.