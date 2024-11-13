Wayanad bypoll: Landslide survivors cast votes amid tears

WAYANAD: Tears, hugs, and emotional scenes were witnessed at the polling stations set up for Wayanad landslide survivors, who gathered to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha bypoll for the hill constituency on Wednesday, more than three months after the tragedy struck the district, killing hundreds and displacing thousands.

In an atmosphere filled with both grief and determination, survivors spoke of their loved ones who perished in the devastating landslides that struck Mundakkai, Chooralmala, and Punchirimattom on July 30.

They fondly recalled that these were the same loved ones who had cast their votes in the general election earlier this year, and their absence was now deeply felt in the bypoll.

The survivors embraced each other with joy before breaking into tears, recalling how they had all lived together as one big, happy family before the landslides swept everything away more than 100 days ago.

One elderly man broke down in tears as he narrated how the residents of Punchirimattam, Chooralmala, and Mundakkaivillages destroyed in the landslidescelebrated every festival together, regardless of their religions.

His friend, whom he met on the bus arranged to ferry voters from the landslide-affected areas to polling stations, hugged and consoled him, saying, "Don't cry, everything will turn out fine."

Another woman shared that, after the landslides, the survivors were relocated or rehabilitated to different parts of the district.

"So, when we see them after such a long gap, we first ask, 'Where are you living?' not 'How are you doing?'" she said.

A special free vehicle service was provided to help the landslide survivors reach the polling stations from the locations where they have been temporarily relocated.

Over 200 people were killed, many went missing, several sustained injuries and thousands were displaced in the landslides that swept away the three villages and destroyed hundreds of homes.