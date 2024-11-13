Will end coal smuggling in Dhanbad if BJP wins: Shah

RANCHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the BJP, if voted to power, will stop coal smuggling in Jharkhand and make the state “the most prosperous state in the country” within five years.
“I promise you that coal smuggling will be stopped completely in Jharkhand if BJP comes to power,” Shah said at a poll rally in Jharia, a coal belt in Dhanbad district.
He said Jharkhand’s mineral wealth holds the key to its development but its growth has been stunted under the previous governments. “Factories will be set up for mineral processing and power plants for coal production, so that the youth in coal regions need not leave the state for jobs,” Shah said, outlining BJP’s vision for Jharkhand’s development. “You will have to decide whether you want JMM government which makes its leaders millionaires and billionaires, or a BJP government which is making poor women lakhpati didi,” Shah said.
Addressing another rally in Baghmara, he alleged that the JMM-led government was behind Rs 1,000 crore MNREGA scam, Rs 300-crore land scam, Rs 1,000 crore mining scam and multi-crore liquor scam and consumed Rs 3.90 lakh crore sent by the Centre.
“Once the BJP is voted to power, it will ensure that if the Centre sends one rupee, 25 paise is added to it by the state government, so that Rs 1.25 reaches people,” Shah said.
He said Rahul Gandhi keeps making announcements which were never fulfilled. “Not only I and you are saying this, but Rahul baba’s party president Kharge ji is saying that nothing will be fulfilled,” Shah said. “But Modi’s guarantee is set in stone. We will work to fulfil each and every guarantee,” he said, adding that Rs 2100 will be transferred to the bank accounts of every woman and gas cylinders will be given at Rs 500.
Shah said “Soren is inviting infiltrators by laying a red carpet. We will throw out all infiltrators and ensure no new infiltrator enters the state.”