Will end coal smuggling in Dhanbad if BJP wins: Shah

RANCHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the BJP, if voted to power, will stop coal smuggling in Jharkhand and make the state “the most prosperous state in the country” within five years.

“I promise you that coal smuggling will be stopped completely in Jharkhand if BJP comes to power,” Shah said at a poll rally in Jharia, a coal belt in Dhanbad district.

He said Jharkhand’s mineral wealth holds the key to its development but its growth has been stunted under the previous governments. “Factories will be set up for mineral processing and power plants for coal production, so that the youth in coal regions need not leave the state for jobs,” Shah said, outlining BJP’s vision for Jharkhand’s development. “You will have to decide whether you want JMM government which makes its leaders millionaires and billionaires, or a BJP government which is making poor women lakhpati didi,” Shah said.

Addressing another rally in Baghmara, he alleged that the JMM-led government was behind Rs 1,000 crore MNREGA scam, Rs 300-crore land scam, Rs 1,000 crore mining scam and multi-crore liquor scam and consumed Rs 3.90 lakh crore sent by the Centre.