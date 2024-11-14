Bhopal Diary | Scindia stays away from Vijaypur bypoll campaign

IIM-Indore signs MoUs with two foreign univs

The Indian Institute of Management-Indore (IIM-M) recently signed two MoUs with Kristiania University College, Norway, and Soochow University, China. The collaborations have elevated IIM-I’s network to 60 partner institutions across 24 countries. The MoU with the Norwegian institution aims to promote academic exchanges and collaborative research, encouraging the exchange of faculty and students. The pact with the Chinese university is likely to contribute to the high-quality development of respective regions while addressing global challenges.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is the face of MP tourism

Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi has been chosen the brand ambassador of Madhya Pradesh tourism. Some of his acclaimed movies, including Stree, Stree 2, Lukka Chuppi, Oh My God 2 and Ludo, have been shot extensively in the state only. “I’m deeply honoured to be chosen as the face of Madhya Pradesh Tourism. MP is not just a destination for me—it’s a place that holds countless memories and connections, both personally and professionally. Having spent so much time here filming projects , I’ve experienced the landscapes, warmth of people, and cultural richness that define MP,” Tripathi said.

Anuraag singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh

singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com