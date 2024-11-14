HC nixes appointment of 6 chief parliamentary secretaries

CHANDIGARH: The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday set aside the appointment of six chief parliamentary secretaries (CPS), declaring it “unconstitutional” and ordered their immediate removal along with the associated benefits and perks.

Two petitions — a PIL by Kalpana Devi and another by 11 BJP MLAs — had been filed challenging the appointments.

A division bench of Justices Vivek Thakur and Bipin Chander gave its verdict and set aside the Act under which the appointment of the CPS had been made. Terming the appointments “wastage of public funds” the bench ordered immediate withdrawal of all facilities extended to them.