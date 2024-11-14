If MVA wins, Congress will send Maha money to Delhi, says Shah

MUMBAI: Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said if the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi won the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, the state would turn into an ATM (automated teller machine) for the Congress. Shah was in Chalisgaon in Jalgaon to campaign for BJP candidates. He alleged that the MVA would withdraw funds from Maharashtra by using the state’s resources and send them to Delhi.

“The Sonia Gandhi-Manmohan Singh government didn’t act against Naxalism and terrorism for a decade due to vote-bank politics,” Shah said, accusing the Congress of practising the politics of deception. “They say that after the formation of the MahaYuti government, investment in Maharashtra has reduced. The truth is that after the formation of the government of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis, our Maharashtra is number one in FDI in India,” he said.