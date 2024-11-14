Modi says BJP will protect Jharkhand’s ‘roti, mati, beti’

RANCHI: PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday termed roti (bread), mati (soil) and beti (daughter) the most important issue in Jharkhand. He was addressing an election rally in Sarath town of Deogarh district.
The PM said the tribal population has shrunk to almost half in the state. “If tribal population keeps on decreasing, then what will happen? Others will grab your jal (water), jungle and zameen (land)….you have to protect them, and protect Jharkhand,” he said.
He said that he saw a huge support for the guarantees given by BJP for the future of women and youth. Santhal Pargana is the state’s tribal hub and a region comprising six district administration units and 18 Assembly constituencies out of the total 81. “This region is all set to make history this time with a complete wipe-out of the ruling JMM-Congress in the Assembly elections, the second phase of which is due on November 20.
Modi told the gathering that the BJP-led NDA government would not allow vested interests to play with ‘roti, mati and beti’ of Jharkhand.
The PM also addressed another rally in Godda. He hit out at the ruling alliance for its failure to stop infiltration of Bangladeshis. “This government has double standards. Despite facts available with the government, the JMM led by Hemant Soren has told the court that no infiltration has taken place,” Modi said.
He cautioned people against attempts being made to eliminate the identity of the Jharkhandi. “Everything is being done to get Bangladeshi infiltrators to settle in Jharkhand. Permanent documents were prepared overnight to settle these intruders in the state,” he said. “Tribal girls were duped into marriage, their lands were grabbed. These intruders not only grabbed your land but also grabbed your employment from you,” said the Prime Minister.
He also sought to warn the people against “dangerous intentions” of Congress. “The prince of Congress (Rahul Gandhi) has made it clear that Congress wants to end reservation benefits of the ST, SC and OBCs in the country,” he said.
Vote-bank politics in 5 regions of the state
Jharkhand has five regions: Palamu, Santhal Pargana, North Chotanagpur, South Chotanagpur, and Kolhan. Palamu has nine seats, Chotanagpur (north plus south) 40, Santhal Pargana 18, and Kolhan 14. There are nine reserved seats for SCs and 28 for STs. Santhal Pargana is tribal hub
‘Tribal population has shrunk due to influx’
PM Modi says that the tribal population has substantially reduced and that infiltration from Bangladeshis is rampant. “If tribal population keeps on decreasing, then what will happen? Others will grab your jal, jungle and zameen. You have to protect them, and protect Jharkhand”