Modi says BJP will protect Jharkhand’s ‘roti, mati, beti’

RANCHI: PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday termed roti (bread), mati (soil) and beti (daughter) the most important issue in Jharkhand. He was addressing an election rally in Sarath town of Deogarh district.

The PM said the tribal population has shrunk to almost half in the state. “If tribal population keeps on decreasing, then what will happen? Others will grab your jal (water), jungle and zameen (land)….you have to protect them, and protect Jharkhand,” he said.

He said that he saw a huge support for the guarantees given by BJP for the future of women and youth. Santhal Pargana is the state’s tribal hub and a region comprising six district administration units and 18 Assembly constituencies out of the total 81. “This region is all set to make history this time with a complete wipe-out of the ruling JMM-Congress in the Assembly elections, the second phase of which is due on November 20.