Opposition flutter over OBC creamy layer

NEW DELHI: A meeting of the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBC) on Wednesday saw some Opposition members, including Congress leader Manickam Tagore, raising difficulties being faced by OBC candidates over verification of creamy layer ceiling while joining the civil services despite clearing the exams.

According to sources, the MPs raised the issue when officials of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment were briefing on the subject of ‘Implementation of various measures and schemes for Welfare of OBCs’.

Tagore, along with DMK’s TR Baalu and Samajwadi Party’s Ramashankar Rajbhar, raised the issue of creamy layer being used as a roadblock for young successful candidates of the 2023 civil services examination, sources said.