Security forces seize arms, ammunition from Manipur's Jiribam, Churachandpur districts

The security forces during cordon and search operations in Champanagar, Narayanpur and Thangboipunjre areas of Jiribam district seized the arms.
PTI
IMPHAL: Security forces seized a cache of arms and ammunition from Manipur's Jiribam and Churachandpur districts, a police statement said on Wednesday.

The security forces during cordon and search operations in Champanagar, Narayanpur and Thangboipunjre areas of Jiribam district on Wednesday district seized one 2-inch mortar, thirty-six live barrel cartridges and five empty barrel cartridges, it said.

From H Kotlian village in Churachandpur district the security forces seized one .303 rifle, one 9mm pistol, two short-range locally made cannon, two long-range locally made cannon, five AK 47 live rounds, two 9mm live rounds, four 12 bore cart cases, and eighteen .303 rifle modified live rounds, the statement said.

