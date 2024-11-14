Security forces seize arms, ammunition from Manipur's Jiribam, Churachandpur districts

IMPHAL: Security forces seized a cache of arms and ammunition from Manipur's Jiribam and Churachandpur districts, a police statement said on Wednesday.

The security forces during cordon and search operations in Champanagar, Narayanpur and Thangboipunjre areas of Jiribam district on Wednesday district seized one 2-inch mortar, thirty-six live barrel cartridges and five empty barrel cartridges, it said.