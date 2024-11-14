Uddhav: Throw MahaYuti out for collapse of Shivaji statue

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday called for avenging the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj’s statue due to “corruption” by throwing the MahaYuti out of power in the assembly polls.

In Sindhudurg’s Kankavli town, Thackeray launched an attack against Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing the exodus of industrial projects from Maharashtra to Gujarat and demanding clarity on Shah’s development vision. He promised a ban on the flight of projects from Maharashtra to Gujarat if elected to power.

Thackeray launched a blistering attack on his bete noire and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg BJP MP Narayan Rane and his sons, calling for their defeat in polls.