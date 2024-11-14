Union Min Mansukh Mandaviya announces new sports stadium in Chhattisgarh to groom tribal talents

RAIPUR: Union youth affairs and sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced the construction of a state-of-the-art futuristic sports stadium in the remote tribal belt of Jashpur district to find talent among tribals and nurture them for national and international games.

The announcement was made ahead of the undertaking Bhagwan Birsa Munda ‘Mati Ke Veer Padyatra’ (foot march) along with the chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai, his cabinet colleagues, eminent citizens, MY Bharat Youth Volunteers and people from a cross-section of society as part of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' celebration in Chhattisgarh.

The occasion aimed to create a platform for youth to connect with, understand and respect the rich legacy of India’s tribal heritage.

The padyatra commenced from Komodo village and culminated at Ranjeet stadium covering a distance of around 7 km. The event commemorated the tribal heritage, promoting inclusivity and raising awareness about government schemes benefiting the tribal communities.

The key highlights of the padyatra in Jashpur were tribal cultural performances, an exhibition on tribal movements, awareness kiosks, artistic engagements, celebrating youth contributions, a tribute to tribal leaders, taking delight in tribal foods and recognition of tribal excellence. The occasion also witnessed a tree plantation activity besides the live workshops to offer an interactive experience with tribal dance, music, literature and food.

“The life of legendary tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda, who fought and sacrificed his life for the country's freedom at the age of 25, serves as an inspiration for all”, said Mandaviya as he urged the youths to take a pledge to fulfil the dream of a development India and promote social welfare.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai praised the tribal society that always defended the glory of its culture against every threat.

“It is a matter of great pride for Chhattisgarh and Jashpur to host the event on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda”, said the CM while conveying his gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for declaring November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' in honour of Birsa Munda.

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai further stated that Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan and PM-JANMAN scheme are being implemented for the welfare of tribal communities.

The PM will inaugurate ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ for Chhattisgarh’s Tribal Pride Day celebration via a live virtual connection to the state-level ceremony on Friday.