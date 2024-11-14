Yet another encounter with terrorists in J&K, 11th such gunfight in 15 days

SRINAGAR: In a series of skirmishes between terrorists and security forces, yet another encounter took place in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday. It was the 11th encounter in J&K in the last fortnight. The encounters have taken place in eight out of 20 districts in J&K in which 10 terrorists and a commando have been killed.

The encounter started during a search operation in Badimarg, Yaripora area in Kulgam on Wednesday. There were no casualties on either side.

These encounters have picked up after Omar Abdullah-led NC government took oath on October 16 after winning the first Assembly polls in J&K post Article 370 abrogation.