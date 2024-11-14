Yet another encounter with terrorists in J&K, 11th such gunfight in 15 days

SRINAGAR: In a series of skirmishes between terrorists and security forces, yet another encounter took place in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday. It was the 11th encounter in J&K in the last fortnight. The encounters have taken place in eight out of 20 districts in J&K in which 10 terrorists and a commando have been killed.
The encounter started during a search operation in Badimarg, Yaripora area in Kulgam on Wednesday. There were no casualties on either side.
These encounters have picked up after Omar Abdullah-led NC government took oath on October 16 after winning the first Assembly polls in J&K post Article 370 abrogation.
In the last 15 days, J&K has witnessed almost daily encounters; 11 have taken place in the last 15 days. The places where terrorists have struck include Srinagar, Jammu, Kishtwar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts. Of the eight districts where the encounters have taken place, six are in the Valley and two in the Jammu region.
The encounter at Khanyar in downtown Srinagar on November 2 left top Lashkar terrorist Usman Lashkari dead and four security men injured. It was the first encounter in Srinagar in over two years. The last gunbattle in Srinagar had taken place on September 20, 2022 at Nowgam area.
In the 11 encounters, most slain terrorists are Pakistani nationals. Former J&K police chief SP Vaid said the surge in encounters indicated that the terrorists have infiltrated both in Kashmir and Jammu region.