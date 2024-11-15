1,900 students in Bengal cheated by scammers, fail to get funds to purchase tablets

KOLKATA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Kolkata police to look into allegations of scammers siphoning off funds for students to purchase tablets has said that over 1,900 beneficiaries have been cheated.

The team went to Bikash Bhavan on Friday and questioned all the officials who are associated with the purchase of the tablets.

The investigation has revealed that there have been instances of the ‘Taruner Swapno’ portal being targeted with the involvement of cyber cafes. In several cases, the funds have been transferred to bank accounts outside the state.

As part of the ‘Taruner Swapno’ project, a scheme was launched by the Mamata Banerjee government to disburse a sum of Rs 10,000 to the bank accounts of students in Class 11 and 12 to buy smartphones and tablets. Banerjee had announced the first tablet scheme on December 3, 2020, initially naming it Tablet Scheme 2021.