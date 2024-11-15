Education must for development, but should be Bharat-centric: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

NEW DELHI: “Bharatiya idea of development is holistic and works in synergy with nature; however, the Western idea of development is based on winning over nature. Therefore, the Western models of development have immensely damaged nature and the environment. We need to develop our own models of development which the world could follow”, Dr. Mohan Bhagwat, the RSS chief said on Friday at Gurugram.

Speaking at the inaugural session of “VIVIBHA-2024: Vision for Viksit Bharat,”- the three-day National Researchers Conference, organized by “Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal- Yuva Aayam” at SGT University, Gurugram, Bhagwat said that development is not possible without education, but education should be Bharat-centric.

He spoke about taking good ideas from around the world and not being blind followers. "It is the responsibility of teachers to guide researchers for research which is based on the Bharatiya knowledge system."