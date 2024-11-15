Education must for development, but should be Bharat-centric: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

NEW DELHI: “Bharatiya idea of development is holistic and works in synergy with nature; however, the Western idea of development is based on winning over nature. Therefore, the Western models of development have immensely damaged nature and the environment. We need to develop our own models of development which the world could follow”, Dr. Mohan Bhagwat, the RSS chief said on Friday at Gurugram.
Speaking at the inaugural session of “VIVIBHA-2024: Vision for Viksit Bharat,”- the three-day National Researchers Conference, organized by “Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal- Yuva Aayam” at SGT University, Gurugram, Bhagwat said that development is not possible without education, but education should be Bharat-centric.
He spoke about taking good ideas from around the world and not being blind followers. "It is the responsibility of teachers to guide researchers for research which is based on the Bharatiya knowledge system."
After Bhagwat, Dr. S. Somanath-ISRO chief, also said that the coming 25 years are very important as the country is moving towards “Viksit Bharat”. “Research is quite important to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat as it enhances the capacity and capability of industries, start-ups, academia, agriculture and health sector besides many more areas,” he said.
Dr Somanath asserted that there is a need to connect the dots of research and innovation in science and technology with different sectors. Delineating the plans of ISRO, he said that India has touched the Moon and further wants to have missions on Mars, Venus, and other planets in the future. Attending the function along with the RSS chief, Nobel Laureate Dr. Kailash Satyarthi, while lauding the efforts of BSM- Yuva Aayam for organizing the successful event VIVIBHA 2024, said: “This conference is an initiation of a yajna that will enlighten the whole world."
He asserted that we should follow the Indian concept of development which includes personal development, community development, and universal development. “We should find a model of development which includes individual as well as universal aspiration of development,” Satyarthi said.
On this occasion, Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi, Akhil Bharatiya Adhyaksh, Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal also shared their views and exhorted the young researchers to contribute their best for making Bharat a Vishwa Guru through research and innovations. Padmashree Ram Bahadur Rai, President, Indira Gandhi National Center for the Arts (IGNCA) and Chancellor-SGT University, Dr. Bharat Sharan Singh, Chairman, Madhya Pradesh Private University Regulatory Commission, Vice-Chancellors of several universities, heads of institutions, professors and researchers were present.
Besides all this, the inaugural ceremony also marked the opening of an extensive exhibition wherein several government and private universities, educational institutions, and research organizations showcased their research and innovations on the themes of Bharatiya Education, Vision for Viksit Bharat and Future Technology.
In this exhibition, the evolution of Bharatiya education from ancient Gurukuls to current technological adaptations and from firearms and accessories of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s period to BrahMos of the Indian Air Force etc. have also been displayed on various stalls.
The three-day National Researchers Conference, from 15th to 17th November 2024, centred on the theme "Research to Realisation" marks a significant step towards achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat. In this conference, six plenary and 11 parallel sessions will be organized for the benefit of researchers. At the end of the three-day conference, selected researchers will receive opportunities for scholarly publications and prestigious internships at “Institutes of National Importance”.