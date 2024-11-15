Great Gujarat drug bust: 700 kg meth seized, eight Iranians arrested

NEW DELHI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), seized approximately 700 kg of the psychotropic drug methamphetamine from an unregistered vessel in Indian territorial waters, a senior NCB officer said on Friday.

The unregistered vessel was intercepted in a joint operation with Gujarat Police and the Indian Navy. The seized methamphetamine is estimated to be worth around Rs 1,700 crore.

Eight foreign nationals, who were found on the vessel without any identification documents, were arrested. They claimed to be Iranian nationals, the officer said.